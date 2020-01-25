Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $642.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $651.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $632.20 million. Kirby reported sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NYSE:KEX opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. Kirby has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

