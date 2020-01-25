Brokerages Expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will post $226.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.38 million and the highest is $242.01 million. Macerich posted sales of $215.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $877.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $843.60 million to $934.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $888.68 million, with estimates ranging from $848.80 million to $964.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,770,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,712,000 after purchasing an additional 816,924 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,289,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 408,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $25.00 on Friday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

