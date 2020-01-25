Brokerages Expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.78. Macy’s reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Macy’s by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Macy’s by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

