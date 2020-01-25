Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post $853.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $895.06 million and the lowest is $779.37 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $865.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after acquiring an additional 635,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 913,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

