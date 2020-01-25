Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Pinnacle Financial Partners also reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

