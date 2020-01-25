Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to post sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the highest is $8.19 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $32.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $34.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $36.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

