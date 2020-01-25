Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.24). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.13. 486,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

