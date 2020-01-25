Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $101,137. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $45.91 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

