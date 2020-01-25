Brokerages Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. Virtusa posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%.

VRTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,053. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,708,000 after purchasing an additional 93,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,570,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 183,318 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 25.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,305,000 after buying an additional 201,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

