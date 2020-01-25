Brokerages Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to report sales of $205.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.02 million to $206.07 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $164.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year sales of $762.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.52 million to $766.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $958.55 million, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $976.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $72,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

