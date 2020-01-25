Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report $965.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Five analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.70 million and the highest is $978.99 million. Workday reported sales of $788.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI raised Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 445.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

