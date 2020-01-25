Brokerages Set $13.75 Target Price for DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,198. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $412.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

