Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 186,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,114. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,584.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.