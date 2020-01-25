BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.14

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $7,460.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

