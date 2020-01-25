Bulwark Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a total market cap of $366,479.00 and $125.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

