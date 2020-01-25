Burst (BURST) Price Reaches $0.0036

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Burst has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $11,634.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,079,407,791 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

