BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 87.1% against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $333,914.00 and $17.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,996 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

