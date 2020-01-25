Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $56.31 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Crex24, TradeOgre and Coindeal. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $56.31 million and $4,845.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00735302 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001823 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Crex24, Cryptohub, Coindeal, OKEx, HitBTC, cfinex, TradeOgre and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

