C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $79.62 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

