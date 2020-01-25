Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 48,930 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 359.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $150.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

