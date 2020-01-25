Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

