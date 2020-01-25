CaixaPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $396.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $188,378.00 and approximately $396.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 54% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay's official website is www.caixapay.com.

.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

