Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,399.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $319.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

