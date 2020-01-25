Callisto Network Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $96,830.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01928094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100035 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,348,492,442 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,268,853 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

