Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) is one of 270 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cambridge Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 19.03% 13.32% 1.13% Cambridge Bancorp Competitors 22.13% 10.56% 1.19%

Volatility and Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cambridge Bancorp Competitors 3509 8686 5979 361 2.17

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $86.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 210.97%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million $23.88 million 12.00 Cambridge Bancorp Competitors $1.51 billion $277.40 million 8.59

Cambridge Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp competitors beat Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loans products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

