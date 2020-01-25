Capricoin (CPC) Market Cap Hits $42,874.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $42,874.00 and approximately $2,086.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.