Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 506,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $654.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.18. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $67,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $182,417.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,879.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,934 shares of company stock worth $1,010,300 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 98,241 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

