Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Hits $55.52 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $55.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, Indodax and HitBTC. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022420 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.02850985 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009117 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptomate, OKEx, Indodax, OTCBTC, Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Exmo, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bitbns, Cryptohub, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.