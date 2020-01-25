Cardano Price Tops $0.0432 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader and HitBTC. Cardano has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $65.40 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022246 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.02840562 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009087 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Bithumb, Upbit, ABCC, Coinbe, Gate.io, HitBTC, Exmo, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Indodax, Huobi, Cryptopia and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

