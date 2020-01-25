Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -513.35 and a beta of 1.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

