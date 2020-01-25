Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.87. 1,756,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,286. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

