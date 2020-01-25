Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report sales of $576.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $574.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $578.35 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $556.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3,698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.