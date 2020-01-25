Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $160,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,895,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,563,283.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CRZO remained flat at $$7.83 during midday trading on Friday. 30,962,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,331. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $725.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 61.01% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

