Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.23.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.13. Carvana has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $99.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 96.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 14.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.