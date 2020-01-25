Cashaa (CAS) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $774.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.