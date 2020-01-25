Castle Hits Market Capitalization of $238,293.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Castle has traded 76.6% higher against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $238,293.00 and $261.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.01187072 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034342 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000797 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,543,935 coins and its circulating supply is 16,149,810 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.