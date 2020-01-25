Catex Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,209.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $263,540.00 and approximately $17,209.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.05532869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.