CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 461.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 183.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $60.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

