Ccore Price Tops $0.0126 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $21,488.00 and $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

