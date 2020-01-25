CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,422.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

