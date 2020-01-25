Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $744.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $103,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $171,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $772,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.