Centauri (CTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $185.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a market cap of $34,523.00 and $185.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.13 or 0.05507506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00127703 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033604 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,799,859 coins and its circulating supply is 46,062,190 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

