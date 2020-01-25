Centauri Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market cap of $38,555.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.63 or 0.05557780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128652 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033579 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,815,910 coins and its circulating supply is 46,077,278 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

