Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to post sales of $18.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.19 billion. Centene posted sales of $16.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $74.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.96 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.19 billion to $81.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

