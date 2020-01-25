Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDEV. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

