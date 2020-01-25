Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 296,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,604. Century Communities has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $976.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.