ChainX (PCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00011338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $333,967.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,498,150 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

