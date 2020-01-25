Chapman Investment Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

