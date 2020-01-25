Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,815.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

