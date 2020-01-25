ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052783 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073647 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,408.32 or 1.00921046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032028 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, BigONE, OKEx, Binance, EXX, ZB.COM, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.